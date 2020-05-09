Madhuri Dixit’s talent and grace are exceptional: Shiamak Davar

Mumbai : Choreographer Shiamak Davar enjoyed working with Madhuri Dixit in “Dil To Pagal Hai”, and says her talent and grace are exceptional.

Davar won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for Yash Chopra’s 1997 release “Dil To Pagal Hai”, which featured Madhuri along with Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

“The moment anyone hears Madhuri Dixit’s name there is a smile on all cinema lovers’ faces. I believe the kind of talent and grace that she possesses is very rare and exceptional,” Davar said.

“Her humble nature and the way she expresses herself on the screen makes her a ‘Diva’. She is absolutely remarkable in all her performances. Out of all her performances, I loved her in ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Dola re dola’, ‘Choli ke peeche’, ‘Ankhiya milaao kabhi’ and ‘Kay sera sera’,” he added.

Talking about “Dil To Pagal Hai” dance sequences, the choreographer said: “‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ has received immense love and respect across the nation. The movie is a milestone in my life as I received the National Award for choreographing in the film. And of-course, it was a lifetime experience to work with Madhuri. It is great to see that even today the generation celebrates the dance and songs from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.”

“It was the very first time Bollywood had seen such kind of choreography which had the perfect blend of Indian movements and Jazz techniques,” he added.

Davar confessed that he still loves to watch the movie whenever it is coming on television, saying: “It is a true cult classic that has won millions of hearts across the world.”

Meanwhile, Madhuri will turn a year older on May 15. As a special tribute to Madhuri, Sony MAX will be airing movies featuring the actress throughout her birthday month.