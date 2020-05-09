Ri Bhoi village refuses entry, others welcome

NONGPOH/ NONGSTOIN: At least one village in Ri Bhoi district has refused entry to its residents, who have returned from other Northeastern states, due to fear of COVID-19 while some villages in West Khasi Hills district have prepared their own quarantine centres for the returnees.

Stating this on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district, Rosetta Mary Kurbah, said the residents have been sent to quarantine centres.

She, however, did not divulge the name of the village while thanking others for welcoming and allowing the stranded persons to enter their respective homes.

Briefing media persons on Friday evening, she said that till date 112 people from the district have registered at the designated screening centre at 12 Mer, Byrnihat after their return.

Kurbah said that different stalls were set up at the screening centre, segregating those who have registered themselves with the government and those who have not and that all were verified.

She said the two persons, who had shown body temperature beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit but have since tested negative for COVID-19, will be allowed to go home on Saturday.

Kurbah also said that so far there are no positive cases in the district and that the people should not speculate without verifying from the concerned authorities.

On the other hand, Kurbah expressed concern over gross violation of advisories and instructions by the people in various parts of the district putting their life at risk.

39 return in WKH

Students and workers numbering 39 from West Khasi Hills have returned home till Friday, according to the district administration.

T Lyngwa, Deputy Commissioner, told newspersons on Friday that those who came from other states in the North East have registered in a facilitation point at Mairang.

The deputy commissioner also said that there are 11 quarantine centres in the district adding that some villages in the district have prepared their own quarantine centres where the facilities are fully sponsored by the district administration.

He also requested the returnees to self-quarantine if they did not feel comfortable and can contact through 108 or the facilitation point in Mairang.

Official sources said that more than 200 migrant workers have left the district for Assam.