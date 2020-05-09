Tele-consultation OPD at NEIGRIHMS from May 11

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) will start tele-consultation OPDs from May 11 as many patients are unable to reach the premiere institute in view of the COVID-19 pandemic while it prepares to hike its testing capacity for the raging virus to 415 samples per day soon.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, NEIGRIHMS Director Dr DM Thappa said that the facility will cover general medicine, dental, ENT, cardiology and other departments.

He said that the initiative aims to reach out to patients all across the Northeastern states and offer medical suggestions and even prescribe medicines for minor aliment.

He said those hailing from rural areas can take help of doctors and nurses posted in the PHCs and CHCs to make calls and explain their problems. People will have to register and can connect through their Facebook ID, Skype ID or WhatsApp.

The service will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4pm.

He said that patients can contact NEIGRIHMS on WhatsApp and mobile numbers 6009906940 and 6009919290. In emergencies, one can connect even after 4 pm at 9402178343.

More testing

Thappa said that the institute’s capacity to test COVID-19 samples will increase to 415 per day soon.

He said that the institute presently has one RT-PCR machine and a CV net machine and with the addition of one more of each, the institute’s testing capacity will go up to 415.

According to the Director, the new RT-PCR will become operational from Saturday.

He also said that as many stranded citizens of Meghalaya from across the country have started arriving, the number of tests would increase further in the state.

It may be mentioned that close to 13000-15000 citizens stranded outside amidst the lockdown are expected to return.

It may be mentioned that the state government is also in the process of starting a testing facility at Pasteur Institute here.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 mobile testing kiosk arrived in Tura on Thursday.