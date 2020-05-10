50 per cent vehicles to ply in rural EKH from Monday

SHILLONG:to ply in rural areas of East Khasi Hills district outside Shillong agglomeration through odd-even arrangement amid the on-going nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. It will come into effect from Monday

Vehicles with registration number ending with either zero or an even number will be allowed to ply on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while vehicles with registration number ending with an odd number will be allowed to ply on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

No vehicle will be allowed to ply on Sunday.

This arrangement will continue until further order. The vehicles, however, have to strictly utilise only 50 per cent seating capacity i.e small (four) wheelers to ply with only two persons and the driver, pillion rider will not be allowed on two wheelers.