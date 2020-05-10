Curfew extended until further orders in SWGH  

TURA: The curfew imposed under section 144 CrPC together with relevant regulations has also been extended in South West Garo Hills District from 6:00 AM of May 9 which will continue to remain in force until further orders.

The curfew which comes into force with immediate effect has the same prohibitions and exemptions issued earlier such as closing of all educational institutions, but expects the maintenance of the academic schedule through online teaching, closing of all places of worship, prohibiting the assembly of 5 (five) or more persons in all public places, closure of main and weekly market places in and around the entire district, prohibiting movement of private vehicles except with valid car passes issued by the District Magistrate. Movement of individuals shall also remain prohibited between 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM and there shall be no plying of vehicles other than Essential Commodities.

The timing for the opening of all permitted shops and establishments as well as arrangement for public transport like autos remains the same. The operation of brick kilns, MGNREGA works, construction, irrigation projects, industrial projects, quarrying of chips etc will continue as earlier.