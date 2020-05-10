State ready for any COVID-19 eventuality

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the Union Health Ministry is impressed with the way the state is handling the fight against COVID-19 with only two active cases reported.

In a video conference with Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan and other ministers from North East, Hek said that the Centre hinted that it is ready to provide monetary assistance to the state to fight the virus.

However, the health minister said that the state is ready to face any eventuality even if the COVID-19 reaches its peak in June-July. “We are all ready for any eventuality or situation and even the situation post relaxation of lockdown,” Hek said, adding that at some point of time, it will be imperative for the people to accept the disease.

“Someday, it would be like a common disease and we have to accept it,” the health minister said. Hek lauded the traditional institutions, headmen, village defense parties and Seng Samla for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. ) “If left alone, I am saying this as a health minister, the government would have failed to control the pandemic but because of the cooperation of the people, we have been able to contain the disease so far,” Hek said.

When asked about the apprehensions which people have about the stranded citizens who are undergoing home quarantine instead of institutional quarantine, Hek said that for people who can afford to quarantine at home, it is easier and helpful for them.

“Many people who don’t have such facilities are compelled to go to corona care centers but I believe psychologically it is more helpful for them to quarantine at home,” he added.