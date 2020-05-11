Additional activities allowed in WGH from Monday

TURA: After the Political Department, Government of Meghalaya allowed the opening of certain shops in the state from Tuesday several additional activities have been permitted in West Garo Hills with immediate effect till May 17.

The fresh order under Section 144 CrPC with partial modification of the earlier order was issued by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh permitting the activities.

As per the order, all shops except tea-stalls, restaurant, dhabas have been allowed to open in rural areas by strictly following social distancing norms from 8:00 AM to 4 PM while in Tura Town areas all stand alone shops are to be opened including stationary shops, auto spare parts shops and authorised car wash units except in main market areas.

Business establishments like the Tura Main Bazaar, Super Markets, Tea-shops, Dhabas and restaurants will continue to remain closed and the order also disallows hawkers from operating on crowded junctions and main roads.

Further, operation of all forms of Public Transport will be increased to 50 % to be regulated by District Transport Officer and all vehicles to operate at 50 % alternate seating arrangements while Auto rickshaws are to continue on Odd/Even basis.

Private transport will be permitted to operate within the district to the extent of 50 % and will ply on odd/even number basis from 9:00 AM to 5 PM . Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two persons besides the vehicle driver and for two-wheeler, pillion rider is not allowed.

As per the order, wearing of mask is mandatory and social distancing should be maintained by everyone. As usual the timing for total curfew in the entire district of West Garo Hills will be from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM everyday while Sundays will be closed.