FIR against Union min for sharing ‘fake’ pic

KOLKATA: Union Minister Babul Supriyo was booked under non-bailable sections of the IPC by the Kolkata Police on Sunday for sharing a “fake” photo on Twitter purportedly showing Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha sharing drinks with a few persons, including Kartik Banerjee, the brother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a senior officer said.

The case was filed after Supriyo shared the photo on May 8, he said. Supriyo has been booked under IPC sections 153A, 505 and 120B, among others, the officer said.

“We have filed a case against Supriyo and also a few others who shared this fake photo. Sharing fake posts/photos is a punishable crime,” the officer said. Earlier, the DCP of South Kolkata tweeted, “This post circulating on social media is fake. The information shared in the message is false. A case has been started over this and legal action being taken.”

Reacting to the case filed against him, Supriyo said he shared what was already viral and termed the state’s police an “extension of the Trinamool”.

“Fine, I will surely ask a question that is being asked by millions. I didn’t release the photo – It was already Viral. Everyone knws that West Bengal Police is an extension of @AITCofficial (sic),” he tweeted. (PTI)