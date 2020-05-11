SHILLONG: The new COVID-19 positive patient worked as domestic help at the residence of a son of Dr John Sailo.

With confusion prevailing regarding the patient, who recently tested positive, a Health department official informed that the patient is a maid of one of the index patient’s sons.

It may be mentioned that family members of the index patient were found to be positive earlier but have since recovered. “She must have got the infection as she worked in the house of the son who was also positive “, the official said.