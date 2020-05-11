Mawryngkneng set to welcome returnees

SHILLONG: More than 30 people from Mawryngkneng are stranded outside the state, said the locality sordar Peter Lawai on Sunday.

Lawai told The Shillong Times that it is not known whether all residents would want to return to the state.

“There is only one person under quarantine because he came from Assam. Some 6-8 persons will be arriving soon from Arunachal Pradesh and will be under quarantine,” he added.

The persons who are stranded outside are students, working professionals and truck drivers, among others.

On the other hand, the Mawryngkneng dorbar has expressed gratitude to all ASHA and anganwadi workers, HYC and KSU volunteers for camping at the quarantine centre at Mawryngkneng Higher Secondary School and attending to the persons.

The volunteers from different organisations take turns to camp at the centre. Lawai said the ASHA and anganwadi workers are on duty from 8 am to 6 pm since Saturday.

They will be there till the 14-day quarantine period is over.