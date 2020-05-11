Spain sees lowest deaths in nearly two months

Madrid: Spain registered 143 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest fatality number since March 18, as the country braces for partial reopening on Monday, Spanish Health Ministry’s data published Sunday showed.

The update takes the death toll to 26,621 in the country, the fourth highest in the world.

Over the past day, 621 new cases of infection were confirmed.

Starting Monday, about half of Spain’s population will see restriction measures eased in a first step of a four-step process mapped out by the government. (UNI)