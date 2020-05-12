Economic survey on impact of COVID-19

SHILLONG: The state government has launched Meghalaya Economic Survey 2020 for business persons, entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals.

The purpose of the survey is to gather data on the disruption caused to businesses across the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the government said it will help to come up with suitable policies that will support various businesses and entrepreneurs. The government has urged all businessmen, entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals to register for this survey.

However, full time farmers, full time students, daily or weekly wage earners and all salaried employees should not register for the survey.

The business community can register on the online platform at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid

“Register at your nearest Common Service Centre (CSC), collect the registration form from your nearest CSC/ Block Office, fill the same and submit”, the statement said.

If people still face any difficulty, they can contact toll-free number, 1800-345-3644.

The online registration will end on May 23.