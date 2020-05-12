Himanta asks Guwahati residents to observe extreme caution against COVID-19

GUWAHATI: COVID-19 virus has been apparently stalking this main city of Northeast given that four of the eight positive cases detected in the city, don’t have any travel history while two of them were doctors involved in COVID-19 screening at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has called upon the residents of Guwahati to remain ‘extremely careful’ and strictly adhere to all protocols as advised by the Health Department to fight the pandemic.

“Since detection of Manish Tibrewal, the first COVID-19 positive patient in the city, we have detected a few more positive cases in the city with no travel history. So, there may be traces of the virus in the city, which demands that the people of the city must be very cautious,” Dr Sarma said.

Meanwhile, district administration has declared M S Road in Fancy Bazar a containment zone following detection of a COVID-19 affected person who was a worker in a potato storage facility in the area. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation market in Fancy Bazar too has been shut down by the administration since Monday afternoon.

The administration has traced several contacts of the affected Mangu Sahani and sent them for quarantine while Sahani has been admitted to MMC Hospital in the city.