MeECL load shedding timing for Garo Hills irks citizens

TURA: The rescheduling of the load shedding timing by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for Garo Hills has been criticized by many in Tura who question the logic behind the decision.

The load shedding hours for Garo Hills which much to the relief of citizens was changed from 12 midnight to 2 am to 4 am to 6 am has once again been rescheduled to take place from 12:30 am to 2:30 am. The move has not gone down well with the citizens especially, due to the extreme temperatures being experienced.

The change of the timing has been questioned as many feel that load shedding during the wee morning hours as done earlier would have been much more appropriate and convenient for the people.

“Why has the government changed the timing without any reason? Nobody bothers or even knows if power has gone out in the wee morning hours as it is cool and pleasant. But turning the power off at around midnight when most people are turning in for the night is unbearable in this hot weather. The government should revert back to the earlier timing,” a citizen said.

A government official who was deputed to receive stranded students who arrived from outside recently at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) near Chasingre spoke about the inconvenience she faced on returning home late after completing her duties.

“Our duty gets over only by around 1 am. After returning home we have to shower and freshen up and then take our meals. But all that is a challenge as we have to do it in the dark. The timing should be changed as it is such an inconvenience,” She said.

Meanwhile, another citizen, Salgra M Sangma in his open letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged that the timing is rescheduled and the same should take place from 3:30 am to 5:30 am.

“We are facing sleepless nights due to the hot weather and there is no power to operate the fans or the coolers. We hope that prompt action is taken in this regard so that the people of Garo Hills do not suffer anymore,” Sangma said.