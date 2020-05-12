Zubeen Garg lauds Assam’s fight against COVID-19

GUWAHATI: After a four-day long bus journey from Mumbai since May 8, Assam’s popular singer Zubeen Garg, his wife and two friends arrived in the city in the wee hours on Tuesday and all of them were put under quarantine at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city after undergoing screening at the facility at Sarusajai Stadium.

The singer had gone for medical treatment in Mumbai where he along with his wife and two friends remained stranded because of the lockdown.

“The Assam government and especially the health minister Himanta da have helped us in undertaking such long journey by road from Mumbai. We have crossed at least five states during the journey and witnessed how they have put up the fight against the pandemic. However, teams of doctors, health workers and other official under stewardship of Himanta da have been doing extremely well in serving the people at this hour of crisis,” Zubeen said on his arrival.

The singer and his wife have preferred to undergo quarantine in the hotel as a precautionary measure given that as his aged parents and two minor nephews stay with them in their residence here.

The popular singer with huge fan following in the region have called upon everyone to cooperate with the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promised to extend whatever help possible from his side to boost the efforts to defeat the pandemic.