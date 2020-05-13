Assam Cong bid to bring back stranded people

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted a committee to organise the effort to bring back people stranded in other states owing to the lockdown.

APCC general secretaries, Pankaj Borbora and Ranjan Bora have been appointed convener and chairman of the committee respectively, a statement issued here by the party on Tuesday, said.

The development follows Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee would bear the cost for rail travel of workers stranded outside their respective states.

The committee will function as a help desk and keep close contact with different states, AICC COVID control room and collect a database of the stranded people.