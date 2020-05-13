Dist admin mulls converting schools to quarantine centres

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration is weighing the option of converting identified schools in various localities to quarantine centres, particularly for those who do not have a proper place for the purpose as it prepares to deal with over 8000 students and workers, who have started returning to the state from across the country.

The suggestion, among other measures, was made by traditional heads during the second round of meeting among the district administration, health officials and community leaders at the U Soso Than Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Talking to newsmen, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that both the district administration and the traditional heads stand united to meet the challenge of handling the returnees.

She said that they are learning as they go ahead and the various community management teams constituted in all the localities are a great help.

She said that these teams are ensuring that the returnees reach their places safely, manage their dry rations and maintain the mandated home quarantine, which is the most important part, adding that achieving this would be a battle won in the war against disease.

In addition to these arrangements, the DC informed that the government has also come up with an app, which has been made mandatory for all those returning.

She said that while they would already have been registered, monitoring by the administration and the app would be able to keep a tab on them.

The deputy commissioner said that apart from the community COVID team, the district surveillance team will also be monitoring them to ensure that they are under strict quarantine and, if required, receive proper healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep, RL Blah, said that there can be no complacence and all those coming in have to be classified.

Talking about their preparedness level, Blah said that at this juncture everyone is prepared, but every day is a learning process and different problems crop up from different corners.

He said that everyone should come forward and shoulder the responsibility together with the state government, so that all obstacles can be overcome.