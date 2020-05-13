Garo groups lead relief distribution drive in border villages

GUWAHATI: As many as 527 needy households belonging to over 100 Garo-inhabited villages in Goalpara district have been identified for relief distribution under an initiative taken by the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (UGACMC) and supported by the Goalpara district administration.

UGACMC had earlier sought a relief package for 2681 Garo families in Goalpara district who have allegedly been deprived of scheme benefits amid the extended lockdown.

“We were asked to shortlist the most needy households for relief in the first phase of the distribution which began from April 30, 2020. Till date, 172 Garo households who have been the worst affected by the extended lockdown, have been provided basic ration items,” UGACMC (Assam state) chairman, Alex K. Sangma told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

A memorandum seeking a relief package was submitted to Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on April 21, 2020 by the committee which alleged that the Garo community in Goalpara district has been the “worst victims” of the lockdown.

“All these 2681 households are families which solely hinge on the daily wages earned from manual labour. A majority of them do not have ration cards and are not covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013. Hence, the extended lockdown has unsettled their lives and livelihoods,” Sangma said.

He further said that along with the members of the committee, representatives of the All Assam Garo Gaon Bura Association and the Achik Socialist Youth Front of India (ASYFI) and officials of the district administration have visited several villages in the Damra, Matia. Lela areas of the district so far.

“In the next phase, the district administration has assured to arrange relief for the remainder of the households as and when funds and donations from NGOs are mobilised,” he said.

