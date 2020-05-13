Sumeet Vyas feels web shows give actors chance to innovate

Mumbai : Actor Sumeet Vyas says the digital world gives a chance to actors to innovate and try new things.

At the moment, he is looking forward to the release of the web series “Official Bhootiyagiri”. He essays the role of Dilawar Rana aka D-Sir.

“I believe this medium allows you to tell different stories and build unique characters that allow us as actors to innovate and try new things,” Sumeet said.

“Dilawar Rana as a character has evolved with every season of this popular franchise. And this time his sharp business acumen will put him through his greatest challenge yet, getting him to face the ghosts of his past — literally,” he added.

After “Official Chukyagiri” and “Official CEOgiri”, Dilawar Rana is back with “Official Bhootiyagiri”. In its third edition, the dramedy traces the out-of-the-ordinary life of Dilawar Rana, who is offered a deal to stay out of jail, but on a condition. The deal is that he must run a haunted hotel.

The series also stars Eisha Chopra, Pranay Manchanda, Mohan Kapoor, Sujata Segal, Udita Bhalla, Naveen Prabhakar, Ajay Kapoor and is directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee.

The third part of the popular franchise from Arré will go live on MX Player on May 14.