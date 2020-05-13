Upper Shillong lab develops Irish variety of potato

SHILLONG: The Irish variety of potato, Sarpo Mira, is being developed at the Tissue Culture Lab in Upper Shillong.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Technical Assistant at the state-run Tissue Culture Lab, Experimental & Research Station (Potato Farm), Upper Shillong, Mayalang Najiar, said the potato tubers were brought from Ireland last year.

Looking at the two pots of Irish potato plants that were brimming with greenery, Najiar said, “It will take some time to grow.”

The other varieties grown in the state are Kufri Jyoti and Kufri Megha.

Besides the Irish variety, research is also on to further develop locally grown potatoes.

Najiar said she was working all alone on Tuesday and added that there is no question of stopping as the research work has to continue.

“For us, the work has to go on. I did not choose any other profession than agriculture as I am passionate about it,” she said.

Najiar admitted that the lockdown has affected the work as many are not able to come to office.

She informed that some of the labourers are under quarantine which made her do all the work of developing potato seeds all alone.

She explained that mud, coco peat and cow dung are used for growing potatoes organically.

“The potatoes are not for consumption here but the potato plantation is for multiplication of potato seeds to supply to the rest of India,” the technical assistant explained.

She said registered farmers take the seeds “solely for multiplying the seeds”.

There is no use of pesticides and bio-pesticides are used.

As a genetic breeder, Najiar is looking for different methods to make new varieties but there are many things to be done.

She looks after lab and is careful to ensure that everything goes well. She also showed the fungus growth in potatoes in a test tube due to contamination.

The climatic condition of Meghalaya which is often foggy is also bad for the growth of potatoes, besides cut worms, rodents and others.

Aeroponics

Another method for multiplying potatoes other than the traditional method of planting in soil is aeroponics which uses air or mist to grow plants without the use of soil.

She said farmers are encouraged to use aeroponics to grow potatoes despite it being costly because the yield is very high. From a potato seed, a farmer can get minimum four times the quantity in contrast to the traditional method.

“It is costly but in the long run, farmers can save time and labour,” she said.