10 test positive in Kerala, 41 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the state has reported 10 more Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total number of people presently under treatment to 41.

“Of the 10 new cases, four returned from the Middle East while two came from Chennai,” Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

As on date, a total of 490 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state so far. There are 33,953 people under observation at their homes and 494 persons at various hospitals.

There are 34 Covid-19 hotspots in the state.(IANS)