105 additional special trains to bring home Bengalis: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that the state administration has arranged for as many as 105 additional special trains to bring home all the Bengalis and migrant workers from the state who are stranded in various parts of the country owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

“Towards our commitment to help all our people stuck in different parts of the country and who want to return back to Bengal, I am pleased to announce that we have arranged 105 additional special trains,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Banerjee said that over the coming days, these trains would embark from different states for various destinations across Bengal, bringing the state’s people back home.

“The exact details of the trains have been given on the state government’s official website,” she added.