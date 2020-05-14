51 from Ist Delhi-Dibrugarh special train quarantined in Sarusajai stadium

GUWAHATI: Assam Health Department has put 51 persons among the 130 who deboarded the train from Delhi to Dibrugarh, in Guwahati Railway Station, under quarantine Assam’s COVID-19 war nerve centre at Sarusajai Stadium after carrying out mandatory screening of all of them.

The remaining persons were sent back to their respective home district to undergo 14 days’ quarantine. Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma briefed all those deboarded the special train in Guwahati about the tests and quarantine they were supposed to undergo.

Some of the travellers of this train got down at Kokrajhar, Mariani, Lumding and majority of passenger deboarded at Dibrugarh Railway station.

Respective district administration have made arrangement for transporting these people from railway stations to district level quarantine centre after their screening on arrival at the railway station.