7 including 3 cancer patients test COVID-19 positive in Assam

GUWAHATI: Four patients including three cancer patients and three attendants who came to the state from Mumbai and are under quarantine, have tested positive. With these seven testing COVID-19 positive, the state’s tally of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 86

The cancer patients who have tested COVID-19 positive are Manoranjan Saha, Pradip Kumar Bania, Gopindra Chandra Malakar. One 13-year-old heart patients too has tested COVID-19 positive.

The attendants who have tested COVID-19 positive are: P Basudev Patowari, Nilakantah Deb and Mina Rani Bania.