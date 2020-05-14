‘One nation, one ration card’ for migrants: FM 

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second tranche of fiscal stimulus, emphasizing ‘one nation, one ration card’.

During the press brief, the Finance Minister said, “Technology systems will be used to enable migrants to access Public Distribution System (ration) from any fair price shop in India by March 2021 — one nation, one ration card.”

She said this scheme will enable a migrant beneficiary to access the PDS from any fair price shop in the country.

“As many as 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83 per cent of the PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020. One-hundred per cent national portability will be achieved by March 2021. All states and UTs will complete full FPS automation by March 2021,” she added.

During lockdown frollowing the coronavirus outbreak, the government has faced a lot of criticism that it has failed to provide food to the needy.

IANS