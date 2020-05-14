Pregnant woman alleges highhandedness by cop

SHILLONG: A pregnant woman has alleged that she was verbally abused by a police constable of Mawsynram Police station on Wednesday thereby disallowed her to make her way to Shillong for a routine check-up.

In a statement issued by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Nongtrai Unit who met the officer in charge of Mawsynram Police station, P. Barma based on the complaint by a lady as the constable reportedly told her, “Pregnant or not we will not allow (Armet ne laimet ruh ngin ym pyllait)”.

The KSU Nongtrai unit led by its president Nowel Rapmai on Thursday along with other members of the unit met Barma to apprise him of the attitude of the police constable.

The pregnant lady had on Wednesday intended to come to Shillong for check-up and also carried an NOC from the headman.

However, Mawsynram Police personnel did not allow the vehicle (ML 05 R 7300) to travel further arguing that the vehicle number ended on a “0” which is an even number which he said is not allowed going by the odd-even number arrangement.

The KSU Nongtrai unit pointed out that the order of the state Political department stated that vehicles ending on any even numbers are allowed to ply on the road on Wednesday.

The act of the police has baffled the headman who had issued the NOC. The pregnant lady had to wait for hours to get a vehicle with an odd number to take her to Shillong.

Condemning the attitude of the police personnel, the union questioned as to how the police personnel who enforces the law was oblivious to the order of the state government department.

Again, it may be mentioned that vehicles with registration number ending with either zero or an even number will be allowed to ply on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while vehicles with registration number ending with an odd number will be allowed to ply on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.