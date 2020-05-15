102 NY kids diagnosed with rare syndrome possibly linked to virus

New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that health officials were investigating around 102 cases reported statewide of children diagnosed with a rare inflammatory syndrome possibly related to COVID-19.

A five-year-old in New York City, a seven-year-old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County have died of the syndrome, which displays various symptoms including persistent fever, severe abdominal pain, bloodshot eyes and skin rash, Cuomo was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Xinhua news agency.

Seventy-one per cent of the cases have resulted in ICU admission, 19 per cent in intubation and 43 per cent remain hospitalized, according to Cuomo.

He said the state’s Department of Health will host a webinar on Thursday to discuss with health providers statewide on the symptoms, testing and care of the reported cases.

“We must stay alert with this virus because we’re still learning, and what we thought we knew doesn’t always turn out to be true,” said Cuomo, referring to the prior assumption that children were largely not affected by the coronavirus.

“New York State has been aggressively investigating these new cases and is leading the efforts on this nationwide, and the more we know, the more we’ll communicate,” he added. (IANS)