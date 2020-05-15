COVID meet raises voice against stigmatisation

SHILLONG: Don’t stigmatise COVID-19 patients, the disease can strike you, too. Don’t be afraid of the virus, just follow the standard protocols to keep the pandemic at bay.

The twin advice emanated from a meeting — the second of its kind — of legislators, including the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, and leader of the Opposition and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma, besides officials on Thursday convened by the Assembly to discuss about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The meeting urged people to accept those returning to the state after being stuck in several parts of the country since the lockdown began, and not to treat them or their families as pariahs. Be sensitive. “Support of community COVID management committees is needed to enforce quarantine,” a joint statement said.

Stating that most people affected by the virus will not need hospitalisation and will recover by being under home isolation, the statement, however, added that the government is fully prepared to deal with all cases that may require hospitalisation.

It also asked people to be respectful and kind to all the health care staff and other frontline workers.

The Chief Secretary, MS Rao, gave a detailed update on the last meeting held on April 25.

The presentation threw light on state citizens stranded in several parts of the country and entry protocol besides an insight into the evacuation model being followed to bring them back.

Updates were also presented on the status of health infrastructure as well as the testing capacity of the state.

Many a suggestion were also offered and discussed.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said that a threadbare discussion was held and all stand united to deal with the pandemic.

The chief minister said that the meeting threw up some positive suggestions and the government would look into those.

But the most important message, he said, was that all were together in the fight against COVID-19.

Mukul Sangma said that they have made a few suggestions, including a relook at the standard operating procedure in certain situations.

He pointed out that keeping everyone coming from outside under home quarantine might pose risk to the elderly.