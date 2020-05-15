We need new ideas to overcome challenges posed by COVID-19: Justice N K Singh

GUWAHATI: “COVID-19 pandemic has thrown before us a new world and new challenges and we have to face it with new ideas,” said Justice N Kotiswar Singh of Gauhati High Court and Executive Chairman of Assam State Legal Service Authority (ASLSA).

Participating in a webner on the occasion of handing over of 500 face masks to Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden authority by ASLSA and Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation and research organisation.

The locally-made cotton face masks were handed over to the DFO of Assam State Zoo, Tejas Moriswamy in an informal occasion held in his office maintaining social distance in presence of Member Secretary of ASLSA, Nayan Sankar Baruah, Aarnyak’s CEO, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, District and Sessions Judge, Mitali Thakuria, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Millikan Dutta, Deputy Secretary of ASLSA, Tripti Arie, Under Secretary of ASLSA, Ayushree Shravan and Aaranyak officials Manas Kumar Bhattacharjya and Jayanta Pathak.

Participating in the video conference, Justice Kotiswar Singh further said., “The time is very difficult. However, we have to discharge our responsibility and continue with our designated activities in spite of the difficulties posed by the unprecedented challenge of the global pandemic.”

The officials of ASLSA during the interaction aired that they were keen to understand the legal hurdles faced by the forest officials while dealing with wildlife crimes cases.