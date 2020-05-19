Assam records fourth COVID-19 death

GUWAHATI: In the midst of a steep spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Assam over the past few days, the state recorded its fourth COVID-19 death with the passing away of a 65-year-old man at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

Family members of the deceased Amulya Kalita, who hailed from Rangiya in Kamrup district, have informed that he was first admitted to a private hospital in Amingaon before being shifted to GMCH where died.

It may be mentioned that a 71-year-old lung cancer patient, who returned from Mumbai and was infected with the virus, had died on Monday.

State health and family welfare minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who paid a visit to Kalita’s residence at Nasatra village in Rangiya on Tuesday, said the 65-year-old was admitted to GMCH in a serious condition.

“His swab sample was collected post death after doctors suspected he might have been infected with the virus. Thereafter, two tests were conducted before confirmation that he was COVID-19 positive, on Monday night,” Sarma said.

The health minister said that a distance of 500 metres around the village, Nasatra, would be declared a containment zone for the next 14 days and the residents of the area would be under home quarantine.

“Samples will be collected from the staff at hospital where he had gone before admission to GMCH as well,” he said.

Asked how he might have been infected with the virus, Sarma said the cause of infection would have to be investigated even as we know that his son was a newspaper hawker and had to be outside home owing to work.

“We have been told that Kalita had stayed at home only but there was every chance he might have been infected from asymptomatic persons, which however has to be found out,” the minister said.