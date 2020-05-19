Delhi records 500 new corona cases, tally reaches 10,554

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus cases count in the national capital witnessed a record jump of 500 cases reported in a day, taking the total tally to 10,554 and the death toll has reached 166, the Delhi Health Department said on Tuesday.

Out of the 10,554 cases, 5648 were active, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, six deaths were added in the tally taking the total COVID-19 toll in the national capital to 166, however, none of these were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to the fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of the case sheets received from the various hospitals.

The Health Department said a total of 265 patients have recovered in the city in the last 24 hours.

“Total 500 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 10,554 on Tuesday. At least 4,750 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5,638 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, among the 166 who died, 141 had other serious diseases. Also, only 34 people out of the total deaths were those below the age of 50 years.