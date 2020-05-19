Meghalaya now COVID-19 free

SHILLONG: The state turned COVID-19-free on Monday after the last patient tested negative on the day — second time in 24 hours — and was declared as recovered, but the government remained guarded.

With this, all the 12 patients have now recovered. The first patient in the state had succumbed to the disease last month.

Speaking to media persons here, the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, said that although the state was now free of COVID-19 cases, it must keep its guard up and follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We cannot look at it as an achievement… We cannot look at any situation as COVID-free because the fight against the virus is an ongoing process,” he said.

“Anything can happen any time given the nature of the virus”, he said adding that it is here to stay till a vaccine is available.

On the last patient, Sangma said that the report of the first test came out negative on Sunday, but it is mandatory to retest within 24 hours.

“Based on protocols, the person is recovered now and with that the state does not have any case now”, the chief minister said.

“We need to remain alert and prompt action needs to be taken. We have managed to control the situation since all are playing their roles, right from the administration to the community”, he said.

He also said East Khasi Hills will continue to be an orange zone for 21 days post the last recovery.

3207 people tested till date

The Commissioner and Secretary Health, Sampath Kumar, informed that 3207 people have been tested for COVID-19 till date using the RT-PCR tests. The tests have mostly been done at NEIGRIHMS and some at Gauhati Medical College and Barpeta Medical College.

“For RT-PCR, reagents and test kits are provided by the Government of India / ICMR. The VTM (Viral Transport Medium) required for sample collection for RT-PCR are provided by the State through NHM. One VTM is used for one test. Over 16,050 VTMs have been procured by the State. Over 10,000 VTMs have been distributed to Districts. Another 10,000 VTMs are expected to arrive in Shillong on Tuesday,” Kumar informed.

When asked how many testing kits the State has received, the official said the state has procured 50,000 Rapid Test kits. Of these, 30,000 kits have been distributed to the districts.