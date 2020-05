TURA: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply), Swapnil Tembe has informed that rice under Prime Minister Garib Kalyani Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) for the month of May , 2020 has been released.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the entitlement for both the AAY and PHH categories is 5 Kg. per head and beneficiaries have been instructed to avail the same free of cost.