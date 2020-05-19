Rhino found dead in Bihar tiger reserve

Developed By: iNFOTYKE
BETIA (BIHAR): Forest officials on Tuesday found a carcass of a rhinoceros in the Valmiki Nagar tiger reserve and wildlife sanctuary on the India-Nepal border in the West Champaran district of Bihar.
The carcass was found in a sugar-cane field. The cause of death would be known only after a post-mortem as there was no indication it was a case of poaching, DFO Gaurav Ojha said.
Officials said the animal had been living in the tiger reserve after moving there from Chitvan area of Nepal in 2017.
IANS
Comments are closed.