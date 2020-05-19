Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Rhino found dead in Bihar tiger reserve

NATIONALNews Alert
By Agencies

BETIA (BIHAR): Forest officials on Tuesday found a carcass of a rhinoceros in the Valmiki Nagar tiger reserve and wildlife sanctuary on the India-Nepal border in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

The carcass was found in a sugar-cane field. The cause of death would be known only after a post-mortem as there was no indication it was a case of poaching, DFO Gaurav Ojha said.

Officials said the animal had been living in the tiger reserve after moving there from Chitvan area of Nepal in 2017.

IANS

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.