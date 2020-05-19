Rhino found dead in Bihar tiger reserve

BETIA (BIHAR): Forest officials on Tuesday found a carcass of a rhinoceros in the Valmiki Nagar tiger reserve and wildlife sanctuary on the India-Nepal border in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

The carcass was found in a sugar-cane field. The cause of death would be known only after a post-mortem as there was no indication it was a case of poaching, DFO Gaurav Ojha said.

Officials said the animal had been living in the tiger reserve after moving there from Chitvan area of Nepal in 2017.

IANS