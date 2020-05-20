15 migrant labourers stalked by police

Ambassa (Tripura): 15 migrant labourers from Malda district in West Bengal were stalked by police in Ambassa for their on foot journey to reach railway station to try for returning home in the northern Tripura district of Dhalai on Tuesday.

According to sources, the labourers were engaged in electrical tower set up work in the bordering subdivision of Kamalpur by a private company. After imposition of lockdown, they turned hopeless and left without essentials for life and living. The agency left them on fate and they could not contact with the administration. At last they resolved to walk 25 kms on foot to reach the nearest Ambassa railway station so that they could somehow manage to reach home. On their journey, police stalked them at Ambassa, enquired of everything and assured them to arrange for their homeward journey. (UNI)