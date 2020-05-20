CM confident Natl Games infra will be ready on time

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday asserted that despite the delay in implementation of developmental projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all necessary formalities for National Games 2022 will be taken care of within a month and work should be allotted in another month or 45 days’ time.

Revealing this on Tuesday, Sangma said the government will continue its efforts to complete the infrastructure projects on time even as he admitted that the major sporting event will be a challenge for the state.

While expressing optimism that the state would be ready with the infrastructure on time, the chief minister said that the fate of the National Games is not within the jurisdiction of the state government.

“We will have to wait for the Indian Olympic Association and the Central government to take a call on the matter,” he added.

Stating that the state government has resumed construction work while strictly maintaining all protocols, Sangma said health and safety has been kept as top priority.