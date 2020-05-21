Assam’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 200 mark

GUWAHATI: With four new cases being reported from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre here at 8 PM today, Assam’s COVID-19 positive cases have breached the 200 mark.

“Of the four latest cases, two persons belong to West Karbi Anglong, one is from Darrang and one is from Udalguri,” tweeted state Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total number of positive cases in Assam now stands at 203. While 54 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospital, 142 cases remain active. Further, three persons have migrated to other states while four persons have died of the disease.