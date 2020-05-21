State ill-equipped to handle institutional quarantine

SHILLONG: The state government is not equipped to handle large scale institutional quarantine.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma admitted in the Assembly on Wednesday that managing over 8,000 returnees in institutional quarantine for so many days is not possible as there are difficulties to provide individual toilets and other facilities.

He was replying to a zero hour notice moved by Congress legislator Mayralborn Syiem.

Syiem, while raising several issues related to COVID-19, pointed that there are many returnees who have not registered before entering the state.

Doubting the efficacy of the home quarantine, he said there is a need to increase community and institutional quarantine

In reply, the chief minister said that though the government is in favour of home quarantine, it is flexible with regard to institutional quarantine.

“Though we recommend home quarantine, a lot of localities have initiated community quarantine”, the chief minister said.

As far as tests are concerned, Conrad pointed that the government is committed to carry out two tests – rapid test and PCR test. Once the outcome of the PCR test is known, further standard operating procedures are followed.

He also said both the tests done together will be an effective mechanism.

The chief minister said free provision of kits is made available to those who are under home quarantine and support is given to those who manage the community quarantine centres.

Rs 5,000 grant

The chief minister announced that from the CM’S Relief Fund, Rs 5,000 per community quarantine centre is provided as one time grant.