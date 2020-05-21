Tense GH waits for ‘Amphan’ showdown

TURA: Authorities in Garo Hills are on high alert for a possible impact of Cyclone ‘Amphan’, which made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday evening battering the coastal region of that state.

With the meteorological department indicating a possible shift of the cyclone’s path towards Bangladesh and to the Northeastern states, preparations have been put in place to ensure minimum damage, should the cyclone change its course and head eastwards.

Till the filing of this report late Wednesday night, there was no major change in the weather pattern in the Garo Hills region, apart from the wind speed beginning to accelerate.

“If it does turn eastward it is unlikely to be severe. We can experience a depression and some heavy rain”, said West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

The three most vulnerable districts facing Bangladesh are West, South and South West Garo Hills.

The district administration also informed that teams from the National Disaster Response Force are on the ground for any eventuality. “The most important guideline for the public is that they remain indoors and be careful of falling trees and snapping of electric poles”, said Singh.