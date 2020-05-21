Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Workers unload freshly mined coal at Moolang village in East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday.

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Workers unload freshly mined coal at Moolang village in East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday. Earlier on May 13, police seized 22 trucks carrying coal illegally, a delayed report said here. The coal-laden trucks were parked at Ratacherra and Malidor in East Jaintia Hills District. The trucks had registration numbers of Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (Photo contributed)
