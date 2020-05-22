Covid-19 forces TN govt to opt for austerity measures

Chennai : In order to manage the financial strain of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to go on austerity drive cutting down expenses under various heads and also putting a hold on leave travel concession (LTC) to its staff and teachers this fiscal.

The government has decided on the cost cutting measures to mobilise resources and the allocations made in the budget estimates for 2020-21 will also be reduced.

The austerity measures are due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on the state finances.

The government has banned foreign travel for employees at the state expense. Domestic air travel outside the state is restricted and within the state, it is banned unless the airfare is less than or equal to the eligible train fare. The permission for official travel is restricted.

At government functions, presentation of mementos, shawls and others will be avoided.

The government has also decided to reduce its purchases and advertisement costs.