Dedicated teams for travellers to and from state

SHILLONG: The state government has notified dedicated teams of officials to make necessary arrangements for transport on payment basis for residents who need to travel outside and also for returnees to the state.

“We have notified one dedicated team to facilitate those who wish to travel outside the state”, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

He, however, said that interstate movement was not yet allowed. The officers will make arrangements for transport, be it in railway stations or airports.

The dedicated team is DTO Shillong. Any citizen of the state who wants to undertake travel outside the state can contact the number – 8787561584.

The other team is DTO Tura, the citizens who want to move out can contact 7005531765, inspector of MVI (8787776147), enforcement inspector in Tura (9774706399).

“The dedicated team is constituted for those friends/citizens of the state who are planning to go out of the state. They will contact the numbers/officers and the transport will be arranged but it should be on payment basis”, Tynsong said.

Similarly, Tynsong said that a dedicated team has been constituted for returnees.

He said that the returnees can contact Assistant Commissioner of Transport, H F Khongsit (7005629354), DGM (MTC) Tura (8974254116) and one pool officer, Nongbri (9436103308).

“The stranded persons or their relatives can contact in case they could not register themselves in advance before coming back to the state”, Tynsong said.

Meanwhile, more than 9,500 stranded students have returned to the state.

He said that special trains from Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh will start from their respective destinations on Tuesday evening.

“In Rajasthan, we have 225 students and friends working there. In Andhra Pradesh, we have 215”, he said.

For stranded residents of the state in Delhi and Kerala special train service will start on Wednesday. There are 500 students in Delhi and Kerala has 510 stranded residents who are all set to return to the state.

Tynsong said that 14 days of quarantine is mandatory while another 14 days is a self-monitoring quarantine period.