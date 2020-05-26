Returnees narrate ordeal

SHILLONG: The returnees to the state from Haryana by the Shramik Express, who are horrified by the ordeal they had to go through, want the government to arrange more security.

One of the returnees, who arrived in Shillong on Monday, while speaking to newsmen said that the people broke window panes of the train.

“They threatened to burn down the train. We were really scared,” said one of the returnees put up at the Pastoral Centre for quarantine while narrating her ordeal.

The train carrying North East students and workers from Haryana experienced trouble when they reached Danapur in Bihar.

Scores of migrants tried to board the special train and when denied entry due to fear of overcrowding in the prevailing COVID situation, they resorted to threats and started breaking window panes. The situation was eventually brought under control, but not before causing extreme fear and insecurity among the travelers.

“They were everywhere. They shouted at us and continuously banged the windows and doors. Even the police were helping them,” alleged yet another returnee who did not want to be named.

She also informed that they had very little to eat and drink during the journey.

Enquired if the Railway Police Force escorted them after the incident, she said that she did not see anyone and those migrants who had managed to board the train got down before reaching NJP railway station.

Meanwhile, while 139 returnees were put up at various quarantine centres of the state, 22 of them have been kept at the Pastoral Centre for three days.

In these three days their samples will be collected and tested, and if found negative will be sent home for home quarantine; those who test positive will either be put under institutional quarantine or shifted to Civil Hospital.