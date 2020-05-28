Ichamati violence: Charge sheet filed against 70 accused

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police have arrested eight more persons in connection with the violence which took place in Ichamati in February this year raising the total number of arrests to 70.

In a statement Assistant IGP, GK Iangrai said that all the accused persons have been charge-sheeted under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

It may be mentioned that during the ILP-related agitation, one person was killed in violence after a violent clash with a section of residents of the place.