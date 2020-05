GUWAHATI: With detection of 30 new COVID-19 positive cases — 16 in Golaghat, 6 in Karimganj, 2 in Lakhimpur, 2 in Cachar, 2 in Hailakandi and2 Karbi Anglong – the number of COVID-19 cases in Assam went up to 910 at 3 pm on Friday.

There are 800 active cases while 103 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals so far.