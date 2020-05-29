Govt employees asked to donate one-day salary

SHILLONG: After the state government restored the deferment of salary for May, the Meghalaya State Government Employees Federation, has urged its members to contribute one-day salary to help the government in the fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, the Federation had met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on May 18 and submitted a memorandum to withdraw the order of deferment of salary as many employees are having a difficult time managing their personal finances due to the low personal income.

While thanking the chief minister, the Federation also appealed to all affiliated and non affiliated associations, heads of departments and all state government employees to extend support to the government by voluntary contributing one-day salary to the CM COVID Relief Fund.

The Federation has also extended its support to employees working on the frontline, the medical team, police force, volunteers and others.