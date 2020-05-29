PB to reopen partially today

SHILLONG: No more fretting over lost opportunities to buy the shirt you wanted, or maybe a top to go with your favourite pair of jeans as festive occasions went by with shops selling textiles and garments firmly shut, thanks to the dreaded yet unavoidable ‘L’ word.

After two months of lockdown and zero economic activity, the textile and apparel shops in the city will finally open on Friday.

It’s time to hit Police Bazar again.

Besides listed textile and readymade garment shops, the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District, on Thursday gave the go-ahead for several others dealing in assorted items (See box) to open in Shillong Urban agglomeration thus expanding the ambit of shopping for residents.

The shops will be open on May 29 and 30 and June 1 to 4 from 9 am to 6 pm.

Shillong Urban agglomeration includes areas failing under Umshyrpi bridge up to 7th Mile Upper Shillong of Mylliem C&RD Block and all areas falling under census towns of Mawlai and Mawpat C&RD Blocks.

In a separate order, the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District, informed that an additional 18 listed wine shops in Mawlonghat in the city will open on May 29 and 30 from 9 am to 4 pm each day.

Compliance

The order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills district stated that owners of the establishments are to comply with the National COVID-19 directives as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure limitation of workers to the barest minimum and to also ensure that they should comply with all protocols and advisories of Health and Family Welfare Department regarding social distancing of 6 feet, wearing of masks at all time, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquettes, no spitting in public places, etc, without fail.

It will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation, establishment to ensure compliance of these norms and the owners shall mandatorily take appropriate measures to prevent people from crowding and breaking social distancing norms in their respective premises.

The order also stated that failure to enforce these prescribed norms and standard operating procedures of the government along with the advisories of the Health and Family Welfare Department will warrant closure of the establishments.

Rangbah Shnongs in coordination with district police will regulate the operation of the shops, services and commercial establishments in their respective localities and villages and also ensure due compliance to the advisories, particularly social distancing.

The office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District will put in place traffic arrangements for Police Bazaar area and violators thereof will be penalised under the law.

The Deputy Commissioner said that similar arrangements will be made for the days to come and specific instructions will be suitably published well in advance.

SHOP TILL YOU DROP

l Textiles and readymade garments shops

l Products and clothes for new born babies

l Kitchen utensils

l Household electronics

l Automobiles

l Kitchen appliance repair service

l Travel agencies

l Umbrella and raincoats and optical stores etc.

l Additional wine shops