Private offices in Meghalaya can resume work with 33 per cent staff

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government on Friday announced its decision to allow private as well as non-profit making establishments and organisations to resume their activities with 33 per cent staff.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said in resuming functioning these organisations would have to abide by that protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

In addition, Government has allowed highly-skilled technicians from outside to work in the state.

According to Tynsong, as Government has allowed construction activities to start partially it has been found that highly-skilled labourers, technicians or operators are not available within the state.

Those establishments who need highly-skilled labourers, technicians or operators would now be required to apply for a special permission from the respective Deputy Commissioner who would give the permission with a condition that SOPs need to be put in place.