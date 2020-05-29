Returnee narrates ordeal in train & at city quarantine centre

Sumit Paul came back from Haryana on May 27 and was sent to a quarantine centre managed by the state government in Polo.

The 23-year-old student was among the passengers who were on the train that was attacked in Bihar’s Danapur.

After a harrowing journey, Paul is going through a nightmare at the ill-managed quarantine centre.

There are no beds and the toilets are not being cleaned.

The basic hygiene and sanitation guidelines are blatantly flouted even as the state sees an increase in the number of positive cases.

The following is a personal narrative about the obnoxious condition of the quarantine centre where hygiene and sanitation mean nothing.

Our train was on May 22 and it was supposed to be a three-day journey but we reached Shillong on May 27. The train reached after four days because of the incident in Bihar where people behaved badly. We took care of the Naga passengers who were in our coach. We did not allow anyone to enter the coach. Even the cops were supporting the immigrants… I lost my gold chain. Someone snatched it when I was running for the train.

There were three of us. When the train reached West Bengal, we were feeling sleepy and asked the Naga passengers to wake us up when the train reached near the Brahmaputra. But none of them woke us and we reached Dimapur, which was the last station. Three of us had to travel from Dimapur to Shillong.

We reached the quarantine centre at Polo at 2 pm. We were provided food. We saw there were already four people in the room that did not have beds and only mattresses. Seven of us are staying in a big hall. There is an elderly woman in the centre. She looks in her seventies.

The toilet stinks and every time I enter it, I feel like vomiting. I asked the people here to either clean the toilet and bathroom or change my room but to no avail. The officer told me to clean the toilet myself “because you people are going to stay here from now on”. What if I clean that toilet and get infected. Or in the hall if someone is infected then others will also get sick and die. I do not know about any caretaker. No one came to our room but everyone is using the same toilet and nobody comes to clean the toilets. Also, there is no sanitiser in the toilet and it is too dirty. We clean our hall ourselves but at least for toilet, they should send someone. But they said they had a quarrel with the cleaner and the cleaner said he won’t come anymore.

Food, however, is provided on time.

If it is possible, I would love to change my centre, at least I will get a clean room and a sanitised bathroom.

If we get separate rooms with clean bathrooms, I think no one will get sick or infected. But who cares, everyone is enjoying their posts, none cares for common people.”