Govt plans to provide salary to MCCL staff

SHILLONG: The state government is exploring ways and means to provide salary to the MCCL employees and revamp the cement company.

This assurance was given by the chief minister on Friday to KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne, who represents Sohra.

He said there is no question of winding up the cement plant as the plan of the government is to revamp it.

The employees have not been getting the salary for the last four months.

Chyne said in February the employees got Rs 15,000 per month and later it was reduced to Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 each.